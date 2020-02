Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 31 January 2020 18:51 Hits: 5

New research techniques are being adopted by scientists tackling the most visible impact of climate change - the so-called greening of Arctic regions. The latest drone and satellite technology is helping an international team of researchers to better understand how the vast, treeless regions called the tundra is becoming greener.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/01/200131135140.htm