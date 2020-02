Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 31 January 2020 15:20 Hits: 5

Football fans watching the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers face off during Sunday’s Super Bowl inside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami will be sipping from aluminum cups instead of single-use plastic.The stadium will be replacing...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/480854-super-bowl-swaps-single-use-plastic-for-aluminum-cups-at-concession