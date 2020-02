Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 31 January 2020

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has re-approved a chemical used in Bayer's Roundup weed killer despite concerns over its health risks.The agency is doubling down on its claims that the chemical, glyphosate, doesn’t pose a danger to...

