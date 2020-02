Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 31 January 2020 21:33 Hits: 5

EXIT STRATEGY: One of the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) highest ranking political appointees is leaving the agency to work for the nation's top coal mining advocate.Ryan Jackson, chief of staff to EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler, will be...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/overnights/480957-overnight-energy-top-epa-political-staffer-leaves-agency