Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 31 January 2020 09:47 Hits: 2

'My dream was to bring clean affordable water to the community' - Kennedy Odede, founder of Shofco Kibera, a social enterprise that has revolutionized water distribution in Kenya's Kibera slum.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/quote-of-the-week/a-52212989?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss