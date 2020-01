Articles

Researchers have discovered that a used cigarette butt - even one that is cold to the touch - can give off the equivalent of 14% of the nicotine that an actively burning cigarette emits. They are calling this newly discovered form of cigarette exposure ''after smoke'' or butt emissions.

