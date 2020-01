Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 30 January 2020 16:20 Hits: 0

After sequencing the Neanderthal genome, scientists discovered all present day non-African individuals carry some Neanderthal ancestry in their DNA. Now, researchers present evidence of Neanderthal ancestry in African populations too, and its origin provides new insights into human history.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/01/200130112000.htm