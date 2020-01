Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 30 January 2020 21:37 Hits: 3

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is pushing back against allegations from the House Oversight and Reform Committee that the agency slow-walked its ethics obligations.In a letter to the agency earlier this month, the House committee argued...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/480760-epa-pushes-back-on-oversight-review-of-ethics-program