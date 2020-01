Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 30 January 2020 21:48 Hits: 4

Environmental groups on Thursday threatened to sue the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) over what they view as the agency's failure to act on aircraft emissions. "Ambitious, technology-forcing regulation to reduce emissions of greenhouse...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/480764-green-groups-threaten-to-sue-epa-over-airplane-pollution