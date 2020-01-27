EPA begins public comment period on cleanup plan for part of Ellsworth Industrial Park site in Downers Grove, Illinois

Category: Environment Hits: 0
01/27/2020
For Immediate Release: No. 20-OPA004
CHICAGO (Jan. 27, 2020) – Today U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) began a 30-day public comment period on its proposed plan to clean up soil and groundwater contaminated with tetrachloroethene (PCE) at the Rexnord property in the northeast portion of the Ellsworth Industrial Park Superfund site in Downers Grove.
Rexnord has used the property for about 30 years to manufacture composite bearings. The previous owner operated the facility from the 1950s to 1988.
The proposed cleanup plan outlined in an Engineering Evaluation/Cost Analysis involves:
EPA will review and respond to comments before proceeding with the cleanup. Comments will be accepted until Feb. 26, 2020, and should be addressed to Susan Pastor at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. [1] or via U.S. mail:
To review the Engineering Evaluation/Cost Analysis document, or for more information about the site, visit: www.epa.gov/superfund/ellsworth-industrial-park[2]
###
Read more https://www.epa.gov/newsreleases/epa-begins-public-comment-period-cleanup-plan-part-ellsworth-industrial-park-site