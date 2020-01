Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 27 January 2020 18:47 Hits: 0

Even more detailed insights into the cell will be possible in future with the help of a new development: Scientists have succeeded in accelerating a hundred thousand-fold the nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) method for investigating RNA.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/01/200127134753.htm