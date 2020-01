Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 27 January 2020

Last year, a UN report on global biodiversity warned one million species are at risk of extinction within decades, putting the world's natural life-support systems in jeopardy. But new work offers new hope that in some cases, conservation measures may not necessarily be failing, it is just too early to see the progress that is being made.

