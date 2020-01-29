Researchers discover how cellular senescence leads to neurodegeneration

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 29 January 2020 22:45 Hits: 1

Although a link has been established between chronic inflammation and neurodegenerative diseases, there have been many open questions regarding how cellular senescence, a process whereby cells that stop dividing under stress spew out a mix of inflammatory proteins, affects these pathologies. Researchers report that senescence in astrocytes, the most abundant cell type in the brain, leads to damaging ''excitotoxicity'' in cortical neurons that are involved in memory.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/01/200129174540.htm