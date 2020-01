Articles

Category: Environment
29 January 2020

A team of researchers has discovered a link between two different ecosystems, continental Australia and the Great Barrier Reef, due to airborne microbes that travel from the former to the latter. The finding showed that the health of these two ecosystems are more interconnected than previously believed, hence holistic conservation efforts need to span different ecosystems.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/01/200129104712.htm