Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 29 January 2020 19:21 Hits: 5

The Guardian announced Wednesday that it will no longer accept advertising from fossil fuel companies, citing the industry’s “decades-long effort” to prevent climate action.The policy, effective immediately, will apply across Guardian Media Group,...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/480533-the-guardian-stops-accepting-ads-from-fossil-fuel-companies-over