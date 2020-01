Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 29 January 2020 20:10 Hits: 2

U.S. carbon emissions are expected to fall just 4 percent by 2050, according to data released Wednesday by the U.S. Energy Information Administration, falling far short of the changes scientists say are necessary to avoid the worst effects of...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/480548-carbon-emissions-will-fall-just-4-percent-by-2050-according-to