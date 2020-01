Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 28 January 2020 13:09 Hits: 1

New research shows, contrary to previous scientific belief, a hormone required for sexual maturity in insects cannot travel across the blood-brain barrier unless aided by a transporter protein. The finding may soon allow scientists to prevent disease-spreading mosquitoes from maturing, or to boost reproduction in beneficial bumblebees.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/01/200128080914.htm