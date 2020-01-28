The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Air pollution impacts can be heart-stopping

Category: Environment Hits: 1

There is an increased risk of out-of-hospital cardiac arrest even from short-term exposure to low concentrations of dangerously small particulate matter PM2.5, an international study has found, noting an association with gaseous pollutants such as those from coal burning, wildfires/bushfires and motor vehicles. The authors call for a tightening of standards worldwide; the findings also point to the need to transition to cleaner energy.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/01/200128115421.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version