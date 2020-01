Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 28 January 2020 10:56 Hits: 1

Conservationists say fears of an insect apocalypse, Armageddon and absolute extinction are overblown, but acting now could save populations that are plummeting.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/insects-are-dying-and-nobody-knows-how-fast/a-52160360?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss