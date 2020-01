Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 28 January 2020 11:11 Hits: 2

With rapid urbanization, New Delhi is facing a massive waste management problem. A social start-up wants to turn the city's trash into trendy handbags and furniture, and highlight growing social inequality along the way.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/finding-creative-solutions-to-india-s-waste-problem/a-52083757?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss