Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 27 January 2020 18:48 Hits: 3

By analyzing more than two decades of data in the western US, scientists have shown that flood sizes increase exponentially as a higher fraction of precipitation falls as rain, offering insight into how flood risks may change in a warming world with less snow.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/01/200127134811.htm