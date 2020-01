Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 27 January 2020 18:48 Hits: 2

A team has developed a more efficient, safer, and cost-effective way to produce cadmium telluride (CdTe) material for solar cells or other applications, a discovery that could advance the solar industry and make it more competitive.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/01/200127134815.htm