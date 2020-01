Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 27 January 2020 19:54 Hits: 2

An archaeologist has dug up ancient human feces, among other demographic clues, to challenge the narrative around the legendary demise of Cahokia, North America's most iconic pre-Columbian metropolis.

