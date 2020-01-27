The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Method detects defects in 2D materials for future electronics, sensors

To further shrink electronic devices and to lower energy consumption, the semiconductor industry is interested in using 2D materials, but manufacturers need a quick and accurate method for detecting defects in these materials to determine if the material is suitable for device manufacture. Now a team of researchers has developed a technique to quickly and sensitively characterize defects in 2D materials.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/01/200127164333.htm

