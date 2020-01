Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 27 January 2020 22:21 Hits: 3

More than 350 Amazon workers are speaking out about climate change, defying the company's policy on making public comments about business activity.In a Medium post on Sunday night, 357 employees posted quotes critical of climate-...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/480164-more-than-350-amazon-employees-defy-company-speak-out-about-climate