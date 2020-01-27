EPA begins public comment period on cleanup plan for part of Ellsworth Industrial Park site in Downers Grove, Illinois

For Immediate Release: No. 20-OPA004

CHICAGO (Jan. 27, 2020) – Today U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) began a 30-day public comment period on its proposed plan to clean up soil and groundwater contaminated with tetrachloroethene (PCE) at the Rexnord property in the northeast portion of the Ellsworth Industrial Park Superfund site in Downers Grove.

Rexnord has used the property for about 30 years to manufacture composite bearings. The previous owner operated the facility from the 1950s to 1988.

The proposed cleanup plan outlined in an Engineering Evaluation/Cost Analysis involves:

Excavating shallow clay soil with PCE levels (and its byproducts) that are threats to people or to groundwater.

Transporting and disposing of any excavated material at an approved disposal facility.

Installing equipment known as soil vapor extraction and air sparging systems to clean up deeper soil and shallow groundwater.

EPA will review and respond to comments before proceeding with the cleanup. Comments will be accepted until Feb. 26, 2020, and should be addressed to Susan Pastor at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or via U.S. mail:

Susan Pastor, U.S. EPA Region 5 (mail code RE-19J), 77 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60604

To review the Engineering Evaluation/Cost Analysis document, or for more information about the site, visit: www.epa.gov/superfund/ellsworth-industrial-park

###