EPA Region 5 Tours Technical Center in Columbus, Ind., to Jumpstart Cleaner Trucks Initiative

Agency seeks input on initiative for cleaner emission standards for heavy-duty trucks

Columbus, Ind. (Jan. 27, 2020) — U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Regional Administrator Kurt Thiede today toured the Cummins Inc. technical center in Columbus, Ind., to raise awareness of EPA’s pre-proposal Cleaner Trucks Initiative (CTI) rulemaking effort. The CTI rulemaking will establish new emission standards for oxides of nitrogen (NOx) and other pollutants for on-highway heavy-duty engines. Through this Advance Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (ANPR), which was published January 21, EPA is seeking input from the public and interested stakeholders.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to be able to see in person how Cummins develops, tests and builds cleaner engines,” EPA Region 5 Administrator Kurt Thiede said. “EPA’s Cleaner Truck Initiative rulemaking effort will ultimately help to protect the environment and public health while also allowing business to thrive and innovate. During the public comment period, which just opened, EPA welcomes people’s input to help guide our Cleaner Truck Initiative rulemaking process.”

“We have a long history of working with regulators to help develop tough, clear and enforceable standards that lead to a cleaner, healthier, safer environment,” said Melina Kennedy, Vice President, Product Compliance and Regulatory Affairs at Cummins Inc. “At Cummins, we are committed to continuing to reduce NOx, and we support EPA’s efforts to allow manufacturers to develop cleaner, more cost-effective solutions for our customers. Together with a broad variety of stakeholders, we will continue to engage in the process toward a final rule that ultimately results in an improved environment.”

This rulemaking will also offer opportunities to streamline and improve certification procedures to reduce costs for engine manufacturers. This action follows on the petitions from more than 20 organizations, including state and local air agencies, to revise and promulgate NOx standards that reflect today’s improved technology and capability.

From 2007 to 2017, U.S. NOx emissions dropped by more than 40 percent, but there is more work to be done. Today, more than 100 million people live in areas of nonattainment for ozone and particulate matter (PM), and according to EPA estimates, heavy-duty vehicles will continue to be one of the largest contributors to NOx emissions — a precursor of ozone and PM formation — from the transportation sector in 2025. Updating these standards will result in significant mobile source NOx reductions, which will aid communities across the country in achieving ozone and particulate matter attainment with EPA’s National Ambient Air Quality Standards program.

EPA last revised NOx standards for on-highway heavy-duty trucks and engines in January 2001. Pursuant to the Clean Air Act, the CTI will provide manufacturers sufficient time to comply with new standards and ensure that updated standards consider feasible emissions control technologies. Working together with state and industry partners, we can achieve environmental results through the pursuit of commonsense regulations that encourage economic growth.

EPA intends to publish a proposed rule in early 2020.

Learn more about the Cleaner Trucks Initiative here: https://www.epa.gov/regulations-emissions-vehicles-and-engines/advance-notice-proposed-rule-control-air-pollution-new

