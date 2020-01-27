EPA Region 4 and the Army to Hold Event on Navigable Waters Protection Rule – A New Definition of WOTUS

ATLANTA (Jan. 27, 2020) — Tomorrow, January 28, 2020, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 4 and the Department of the Army will hold an event with the Georgia Department of Agriculture in Atlanta concerning the Navigable Waters Protection Rule – A New Definition of WOTUS.

WHO: U.S. EPA Region 4 Administrator Mary S. Walker

Georgia Department of Agriculture Commissioner Gary W. Black

Army Corps of Engineers South Atlantic Division Commander, Major General Diana Holland

Ben Stout, Senior Field Coordinator for Congressman Hice

WHAT: Press Briefing

WHEN: Tuesday, January 28, 2020

9:00 AM ET

WHERE: Georgia Dept of Agriculture

Room 201

19 Martin Luther King Jr Drive

Atlanta, GA 30334

RSVP: ***Interested credentialed media should e-mail an RSVP to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Please include your name, media affiliation and contact information.