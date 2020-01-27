The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

EPA Region 4 and the Army to Hold Event on Navigable Waters Protection Rule – A New Definition of WOTUS

01/27/2020

ATLANTA (Jan. 27, 2020) — Tomorrow, January 28, 2020, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 4 and the Department of the Army will hold an event with the Georgia Department of Agriculture in Atlanta concerning the Navigable Waters Protection Rule – A New Definition of WOTUS.

WHO:            U.S. EPA Region 4 Administrator Mary S. Walker

                         Georgia Department of Agriculture Commissioner Gary W. Black

                         Army Corps of Engineers South Atlantic Division Commander, Major General Diana Holland

                         Ben Stout, Senior Field Coordinator for Congressman Hice

WHAT:             Press Briefing

WHEN:             Tuesday, January 28, 2020

9:00 AM ET

WHERE:           Georgia Dept of Agriculture

                        Room 201

19 Martin Luther King Jr Drive

Atlanta, GA 30334

