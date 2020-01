Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 24 January 2020 17:45 Hits: 1

Lithium dendrites cause poor performance and even explosions in batteries with flammable liquid electrolytes. How these dendrites grow, even with a solid electrolytes, is still a mystery, but materials engineers study the conditions that enable dendrites and how to stop them.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/01/200124124514.htm