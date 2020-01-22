Anthropologists confirm existence of specialized sheep-hunting camp in prehistoric Lebanon

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 22 January 2020

Anthropologists have confirmed the existence more than 10,000 years ago of a hunting camp in the mountains along the modern-day border between Lebanon and Syria -- one that straddles the period marking the transition from nomadic hunter-gatherer societies to agricultural settlements at the onset of the last stone age. Analysis of decades-old data collected from Nachcharini Cave shows it was a short-term hunting camp and that sheep were the primary game.

