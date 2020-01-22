The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

New study provides insights for detecting the invasive brown treesnake

Category: Environment Hits: 0

Visual surveys alone cannot sufficiently detect the Brown Treesnake (BTS), which was introduced to the island of Guam around the time of WWII and has contributed to significant biodiversity loss. Researchers coupled visual surveys with radio telemetry to form a powerful method of detecting the BTS. Their work will improve detection efforts and rapid response should the snake arrive on nearby snake-free islands.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/01/200122175703.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version