New study provides insights for detecting the invasive brown treesnake

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 22 January 2020 22:57 Hits: 0

Visual surveys alone cannot sufficiently detect the Brown Treesnake (BTS), which was introduced to the island of Guam around the time of WWII and has contributed to significant biodiversity loss. Researchers coupled visual surveys with radio telemetry to form a powerful method of detecting the BTS. Their work will improve detection efforts and rapid response should the snake arrive on nearby snake-free islands.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/01/200122175703.htm