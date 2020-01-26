Articles

Category: Environment Published on Sunday, 26 January 2020 21:00 Hits: 1

Ebeko (Paramushir Island): The volcano remains active, with intermittent ash emissions and sporadic moderately strong vulcanian-type explosions. Every 4-7 days on average, such explosions are also being noted on satellite imagery and trigger VAAC Tokyo to issue ash warnings to aviation. On 20 Jan, an explosion produced an ash plume that rose approx. 1.5 km to 10,000 ft (3 km) altitude (s. image...

Read more https://www.volcanodiscovery.com/volcano-activity/news/96802/Volcanic-activity-worldwide-26-Jan-2020-Semeru-volcano-Dukono-Reventador-Sangay-Sakurajima-Aso.html