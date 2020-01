Articles

Category: Environment Published on Sunday, 26 January 2020 13:00 Hits: 1

President Trump’s new water rule cements a campaign promise to farmers to reverse a controversial Obama-era policy, but it may not be enough to win over an agricultural industry that has seen markets evaporate under his trade wars.In the past two...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/479869-trump-tries-to-woo-struggling-farmers-with-new-water-rule