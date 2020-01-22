The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Even after death, animals are important in ecosystems

Animal carcasses play an important role in biodiversity and ecosystem functioning. Scientists have published these findings in PLOS ONE. Carcasses not only provide food for carrion-eating animals. Their nutrients also increase the growth of surrounding plants, which attracts many herbivorous insects and their predators. The researchers recommend relaxing regulations governing the disposal of animal carcasses when applied to conservation areas.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/01/200122150022.htm

