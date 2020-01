Articles

Published on Thursday, 23 January 2020

Astronomers have detected large amounts of oxygen in the atmosphere of one of the oldest and most elementally depleted stars known -- a 'primitive star' scientists call J0815+4729. This new finding provides an important clue on how oxygen and other important elements were produced in the first generations of stars in the universe.

