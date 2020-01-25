The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Volcano earthquake report for Saturday, 25 Jan 2020

Clear Lake volcano (California): 17 earthquakes up to magnitude 2.7Possible earthquake swarm: 17 earthquakes occurred near (under) the volcano during 21 hours, the last being recorded quake 2 hours ago. Hypocenter depths ranged between 8.6 and 1.1 km. Earthquake details: (only 5 largest) M 2.7 quake: 9km WNW of Cobb, CA (USA) on Fri, 24 Jan 23h24 (15 km S)writeAge(1579908283) M 1.8 quake:...

