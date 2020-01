Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 24 January 2020 20:51 Hits: 5

The DNA molecule inside the nucleus of any human cell is more than six feet long. To fit into such a small space, it must fold into precise loops that also govern how genes are turned on or off. New research indicates that 'jumping genes' play a surprising role in stabilizing the 3D folding patterns of the DNA molecule inside the cell's nucleus.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/01/200124155114.htm