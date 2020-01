Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 24 January 2020 21:06 Hits: 6

Critics say the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) water policy unveiled Thursday is one of the biggest rollbacks to water policy in decades, but it’s tough to know the extent of its impact because of challenges that come with mapping America’s...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/479816-critics-question-data-used-in-rule-replacing-obama-era-waterway