Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 24 January 2020 22:18 Hits: 4

This week on Eco Africa we visit a successful reforestation project in western Uganda, see the high potential for solar energy in Ghana and learn how to deliver biogas with massive rucksacks in Benin.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/welcome-to-the-200th-edition-of-eco-africa/a-52120310?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss