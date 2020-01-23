Microchip capability expanded ewith new 3D inductor technology

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 23 January 2020 20:26 Hits: 2

Smaller is better when it comes to microchips, researchers said, and by using 3D components on a standardized 2D microchip manufacturing platform, developers can use up to 100 times less chip space. A team of engineers has boosted the performance of its previously developed 3D inductor technology by adding as much as three orders of magnitudes more induction to meet the performance demands of modern electronic devices.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/01/200123152609.htm