Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 23 January 2020 21:55 Hits: 3

Democrats and environmental groups on Thursday admonished the Trump administration for issuing a rule they say sets protections for waterways back decades; however, it’s shaping up to be a huge win in GOP-leaning rural America as the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/479634-trumps-latest-water-policy-exposes-sharp-divides