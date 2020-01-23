EPA helps improve watershed in central Arkansas

Contact Information: Joe Hubbard or Jennah Durant at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 214 665-2200

DALLAS – (Jan. 22, 2020) The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently awarded funding to the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Division to develop modeling strategies to help improve water quality for the Bayou Meto watershed in central Arkansas. The state will use a Soil and Water assessment tool to simulate water quality and environmental impacts for the watershed.

“This project directly supports our goal of preserving our nation’s precious drinking water,” said Ken McQueen, EPA Regional Administrator. “Healthy watersheds provide numerous benefits to ecosystems and communities. This project will have cross-state impacts in both Louisiana and Mississippi by protecting vital resources where it's needed most.”

The assessment tool is widely used in evaluating soil erosion prevention and control, non-point source pollution control and regional management in watersheds. The grant for $83,187 was issued under the EPA’s multipurpose grant program. EPA provides multipurpose funding to states and tribes for discretionary use or for high-priority activities to complement activities funded under established environmental statutes.

Connect with EPA Region 6:

On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/eparegion6

On Twitter: https://twitter.com/EPAregion6

Activities in EPA Region 6: http://www.epa.gov/aboutepa/region6.htm

# # #