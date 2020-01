Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 22 January 2020 18:49 Hits: 1

The 2019 Ridgecrest earthquake sequence, which startled nearby California residents over the 4 July holiday with magnitude 6.4 and magnitude 7.1 earthquakes, included 34,091 earthquakes overall, detailed in a high-resolution catalog created for the sequence.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/01/200122134917.htm