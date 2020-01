Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 23 January 2020 14:58 Hits: 2

Recent tragedies on Everest have exposed growing resentment felt by some Sherpas towards foreign climbers and the foreign companies profiting from the mountain. One source of dispute has been Sherpa concern that some climbers are not fit enough to cope with the altitude.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/01/200123095838.htm