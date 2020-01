Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 23 January 2020 15:30 Hits: 2

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in response to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request did not provide any scientific evidence to back Administrator Andrew Wheeler's claims that the consequences of climate change were still “50 to 75...

