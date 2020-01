Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 23 January 2020 18:15 Hits: 2

Climate activist Greta Thunberg hit back at Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin for saying she should not call for countries to divest from fossil fuels until she “goes and studies economics in college.”“My gap year ends in August, but it...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/479588-greta-thunberg-hits-back-at-mnuchin-doesnt-take-a-degree-to-know