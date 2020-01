Articles

Published on Thursday, 23 January 2020

Greenpeace and other environmental groups had hoped to stop the Norwegian government from granting oil field exploration licenses. The groups argued this violated the Norwegian constitution and the 2015 Paris Agreement.

