EPA Announces Completion of Sewer and Soil Remedy in Franklin, Ind.

FRANKLIN, Ind. (January 22, 2020) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced that Amphenol Corp. recently completed a sewer line and soil cleanup in the neighborhood south of the company’s former facility at 980 Hurricane Road in Franklin. This project is part of the larger cleanup required by EPA to address historic contamination originating from the former facility. Before 1983, solvents were released to a floor drain at the facility, which spread through some of the sanitary sewer line in the adjacent neighborhood.

“I am grateful to the mayor and all the residents of Franklin for their cooperation and patience in getting this important project completed,” said newly appointed Region 5 Administrator Kurt Thiede. “EPA is committed to addressing contamination from the Amphenol site and to keeping residents informed every step of the way.”

In August 2019, Amphenol Corp. in coordination with the City of Franklin began to remove or line 2,600 feet of damaged sewer pipe. The private sewer main connections of several homes were replaced after inspections showed existing pipe that was either in poor condition or made of clay. The company also removed contaminated soil near the sewer pipes. In all, 4,700 tons of soil were removed and sent to a landfill for disposal.

EPA required Amphenol to undertake this sewer work to reduce the potential for volatile organic compounds to get into local homes from underground (aka vapor intrusion). VOCs include a variety of chemicals that can vaporize and may cause adverse health effects.

EPA hosted an open house in Franklin last August to explain the project to the community and answer questions about logistics during construction. A follow-up open house was held in December after most of the work had been completed. Work to restore streets and rights-of-way will be done in the spring. Amphenol also must take further actions to address the remaining groundwater contamination.

EPA and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management are coordinating their efforts to respond to contaminated sites in Franklin and Johnson County, Indiana. EPA’s current efforts in Franklin are focused on the Amphenol site, which is being cleaned up under the authority of the federal Resource Conservation and Recovery Act.

For more information: https://www.epa.gov/in/amphenolfranklin-power-products-franklin-ind

