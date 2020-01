Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 17 January 2020 17:21 Hits: 1

New research finds that global South countries have pledged the largest areas of land to forest restoration, and are also farthest behind in meeting their targets due to challenging factors such as population growth, corruption, and deforestation.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/01/200117122119.htm