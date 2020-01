Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 21 January 2020 09:10 Hits: 1

From sermons about climate justice to carbon-neutral church halls and eco-friendly initiatives like recycling candles, a growing number of churches are going green.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/spreading-the-climate-gospel-the-rise-of-green-churches/a-51929960?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss